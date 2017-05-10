Potential jurors questioned as selection continues in Betty Shelby trial

TULSA -- Betty Shelby arrived to the Tulsa County Courthouse Tuesday for the first time in her manslaughter trial, and watched Judge Doug Drummond questions 19 more potential jurors.

Drummond asked jurors what they knew about the trial, and where they got their information. Drummond said he needed to question them because they indicated on surveys that they have heard information pertaining to the case but haven't communicated it.

One juror admitted he can't be impartial because he works as a security guard and has police officers as friends. Another admitted that she's responded to comments on Facebook regarding the case.

The judge then called all 57 potential jurors to the courtroom. Twenty-eight of those jurors are in the running to be one of the final 12, and the rest are potential alternates.

About four of the potential 28 are African Americans.

On Monday, Black Lives Matter supporters said they want to see diversity in the jury. On Tuesday, officials with the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police said race shouldn't be a factor.

"To us, what is important is 12 men and women that are from this area that are willing to see justice done, whatever that is, and can be fair and impartial," said Jerad Lindsey, FOP chairman.

For the rest of the evening, attorneys on both sides get to question the pool of jurors and make their case for which ones stay and go.

