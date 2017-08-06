Tornado hits midtown Tulsa gym, tearing off two sides of the building

TULSA -- A local business owner will begin cleanup after a tornado tore through midtown Tulsa overnight Sunday.

Jake Crandall sent in photos of damage to his business called Okie CrossFit.

The photos show at least two sides of the business were completely torn off.

PHOTOS: Storm rips through midtown Tulsa Sunday morning

9,000 square-feet of the business is unusable, according to Crandall. Another 6,000 square-feet is drenched in water but will be usable again soon.

Crandall says he’s glad the storm struck while the gym was closed so no one was injured.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: