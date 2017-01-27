Porter parents concerned about prescription drugs at school

Concerned parents in the town of Porter say their children are passing around Adderall in the junior high school hallways.

They say they're worried about the long-term effects the pills could have on teens.

Parents who spoke on and off camera to 2 Works for You say students are passing around the prescription drug in large quantities.

Now they want other parents to know about the danger their kids could face.

“Just because it's a small town, doesn't mean it doesn't happen,” said parent Jeff Gist.

It's a small town with a growing concern...leaving others like Gist worried about the consequences.

“That's something you don't just get freely. That's something that has to come from a psychiatrist,” he said.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Adderall is a controlled release drug used to treat Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

It can be habit-forming, and cause heart problems...even sudden death.

“Your brain tells you this can't be happening,” said one parent who didn't want to reveal her identity.

“She told me there was a girl at school that just reached into her pocket and pulled out an Adderall and gave it to her,” she said. “It scared me to death. I didn't know whether to take her to the hospital or not.”

Porter Consolidated Schools said they're investigating after learning about the situation Wednesday.

“They've never stood for something like this. When something's going on, they'll get to the bottom of it,” said Gist.

In the meantime, parents have a message for each other.

“I think they should know more about it and know what they're dealing with and know that this is something that can kill their children,” he said.

Porter Schools did not want to go on camera about the situation, but they say they are working with law enforcement to keep students safe.