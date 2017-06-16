Popular mural in Brady District alleyway painted over

TULSA - There’s controversy in the Brady Arts District after a mural on the side of a building got painted over.

The mural was part of an outdoor arts festival called “Habit Festival” held earlier this spring.

Kansas City artist Donald Ross Scribe visited Tulsa earlier this spring for the festival.

The outdoor festival hosts artists from all around.

Mary Beth Babcock helped organize this year’s festival.

“It’s unfortunate that that happened. I wished that we knew. I wish that we were notified,” said Mary Beth Babcock, Habit Festival Organizer.

She and other lovers of the Brady got a surprise when the learned the mural got painted over in the alley near Main St and Brady.

”I am of the nature of let’s take this and run with it and turn this into a positive situation. Let’s find a bigger spot. Let’s find a larger location,” said Babcock.

The property manager told 2 Works For You the mural never got final approval, it was too tall and received several complaints from tenants.

Habit Festival organizers believe Scribe will come back to Tulsa and paint another mural.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: