Police: Tulsa's most wanted sought for child abuse

TULSA -- Tulsa's most wanted man this week is being sought on a count of child abuse with injury.

Issac Jennings, 26, is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Once arrested, Jennings will be held on $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Tulsa police at 918-596-COPS. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards.

