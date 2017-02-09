Police searching for missing south Tulsa autistic teenaged female

TULSA - A 17-year-old autistic teen has been reported missing in south Tulsa, according to a police report.

At about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday officers received a call that Jadon Marie Black, a white female teenager had not been seen for about an hour at her address of 7922 S. Sheridan Rd.

She was last seen wearing a thin black jacket with the worlds ORS Nasco on it, a lavender T-shirt, blue jeans and pink Croc shoes.

If you have seen this young lady, please contact your local authorities.

