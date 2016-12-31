Police searching for midtown Tulsa shooting suspect; man hospitalized after shooting
8:50 AM, Dec 31, 2016
TULSA -- Police are searching for a man after a shooting in midtown Tulsa Saturday morning.
Just before 3 in the morning Saturday, witnesses called police after hearing multiple gunshots near 21st Street and Sheridan Road.
Witnesses told police they didn't see the gunman. One resident of a nearby apartment complex was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
"The lucky part for us is that the shots were outside instead of inside, but still it could have been a whole lot worse than what it was," said Captain Malcolm Williams with the Tulsa Police department.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.