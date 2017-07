TULSA -- Tulsa Police are searching for the driver who wrecked a Classic Corvette then fled the scene.

Police say around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect wrecked the 1985 Corvette at East Independence and North Harvard.

According to police, the man drove the car into a power pole damaging both the car and the pole.

Police say they do not have a good description of the man at this time.

