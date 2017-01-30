Police search for suspects after armed robbery at south Tulsa Starbucks

TULSA -- Police are searching for two men after they say a south Tulsa Starbucks was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Monday morning.

Police say they were called to the Starbucks on 51st Street and Harvard Avenue around 6 in the morning Monday to investigate the robbery.

After arriving, police learned that two men entered the store armed with pistols and demanded cash.

Police say the suspects then fled to a nearby apartment complex in a stolen Dodge Durango.

