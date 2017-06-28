Police search for person of interest in deadly auto-pedestrian crash

TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department's Gilcrease Division is searching for the driver of the vehicle in connection with a deadly auto-pedestrian crash last week.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday at 100 North Yale Avenue. The person who was hit had critical injuries from the crash and died at the hospital.

Police said the victim in the crash, who was identified as Matthew Hedenberg, 41, was walking in the northbound lanes of North Yale Avenue when he was struck from behind by a dark-colored sedan.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stopped briefly and the drove away from the scene, according to witnesses.

Police believe the vehicle involved in the crash is a possibly blue or black 2004 to 2010 Chevy Cobalt. The vehicle would have a damaged passenger side mirror, and likely front end damage and possible windshield damage.

Officers believe the driver of the vehicle either lives or frequents the area of North Yale Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

