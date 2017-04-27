Police search for Minerva Vargas, 60, who was last seen on Tuesday in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Police are searching for a missing and endangered woman in west Tulsa.

Officials say 60-year-old Minerva Vargas was last seen on Tuesday morning around 8 a.m.

She had been visiting family for the past three weeks on the 5100 block of West 51st Street.

Vargas was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black plants and possibly carrying a small black handbag.

Police say she speaks limited English and suffers health issues. They don't believe she has her medication with her.

Vargas' family told police that she used to take walks in the neighborhood during the day.