Police say two people were stabbed in a domestic incident at East Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA -- Police said two people were stabbed in a domestic incident at an East Tulsa apartment complex Sunday night.

Officers responded to the Boulder Ridge Apartments near 31st and 145th East Avenue around 11 p.m.

Officers discovered a woman who told them her boyfriend stabbed her. You was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Officers were later dispatched to a nearby QuikTrip where they made contact with the victim's boyfriend. That man told them his girlfriend stabbed him. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither party was able to give a full statement due to their injuries.

No arrests have been made.

