Police said two men suffered injuries in a shooting at the Westminster Apartments in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Tula Police are searching for two men in connection to a shooting in south Tulsa.

Officers were dispatched to the Westminster Apartments located at 7447 E. 49th Street around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot sounds. One man was shot in the arm; another was hit with several bullet fragments.

Police said the victims were sitting inside their Ford Explorer that was parked outside the apartments when they were shot. The passenger side window and door of the SUV had several bullet holes, and the back window was also shattered.

EMSA paramedics rushed the victims to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are searching for the suspects' vehicle, possibly a dark colored sedan.

