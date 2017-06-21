Snipers moving in at scene of shooting; officer put into ambulance

UPDATE - Tulsa police are responding Wednesday afternoon after shots were fired into a house and at police officers. Snipers moving in at house in east Tulsa; one officer put into ambulance.

The incident was reported near 25th Street South and 112th East Avenue.

Police responded to the area to the report of shots being fired into a house, and when officers arrived, a person at a home in the area opened fire on officers and went back inside the home.

Garnett Road from 24th Street to 27th Street has been shut down in the area while police investigate.

Counting at least 12 police cars. 2 officers rushing over weapons drawn @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/d2KuWSuqBZ — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) June 21, 2017

2 Works for You will provide additional information when it becomes available.

