Police release man's identity after body found in south Tulsa on Friday

Police say they received a call around 2:30 p.m. that a man's body was found wedged in a spillway. According to police, there aren't any signs of trauma and the man's hands weren't tied. Police say his death was likely a suicide, which was possibly accidental.
"He's positioned in such as where he's right by where the spillway comes out. There's a lot of water coming through there, so it's washed away anything that would indicate maybe who he was or what happened at that point. And he could've been in the viaduct system itself," said Sergeant Dave Walker.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9222.