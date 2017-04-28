Police identify man shot in officer-involved shooting in south Tulsa

3:51 PM, Apr 27, 2017
Shooting upsets some in crime riddled community

Officer tazed and shot suspect near 62nd and Peoria

TULSA -- Authorities have identified the man shot in an officer-involved shooting at 62nd and Peoria on Thursday afternoon as Charles G. Day, 36.

Day is known by the Tulsa Police Department as a suspect for shooting with intent to kill.

Police say Day (pictured below) was riding his bicycle when an officer recognized him and pulled him over.

Witnesses say Day and the officer got into an argument before Day pushed away from the officer. The officer used his Taser which, according to police, had no effect on Day.

The suspect then ran into a vacant lot with the officer. While chasing Day, the officer saw him put his hand on a gun. The officer fired multiple shots, hitting Day twice.

Day was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The officer is on leave pending the investigation into the shooting.

Earlier in April, the detective division told officers to be aware that Day was armed.

