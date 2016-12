TULSA -- Police are looking for a hit and run suspect after a man was struck while crossing the street Monday night.

Officers said a man was crossing Yale near 47th Street around 10:45 p.m. Monday night. They said a white vehicle hit him and then fled the scene.

Officers originally thought the victim's injuries were grave and shut down Yale to investigate.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they determined his injuries were not life threatening.

Yale was closed for about one hour while police investigated.

Officers are still looking for the suspect vehicle.

