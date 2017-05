TULSA -- A Tulsa man is recovering after police say he shot himself Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at the Ridgeview Apartments near 101st East Avenue.

Police say the man told them he’d been shot, but didn’t know where the bullet came from/

After conducting a search, police found a pistol belonging to the man.

Police believe the man shot himself in the buttocks while trying to tuck the gun into his waistband.

The man was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

