TULSA -- Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in South Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the Wedgewood Court apartments near 61st and Riverside just before 1:00 a.m.

Officers said a woman was walking to her apartment when she says a man jumped out of hiding in a breezeway. The woman said he pulled a gun, took her personal items and ran off.

The woman was shaken up and could not give officers a good suspect description. No one was hurt.

