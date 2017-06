TULSA - Police are investigating a stabbing in north Tulsa near 49th and N. Hartford Ave., according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers say a woman was stabbed in the back at the residence and was transported to the hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Police took a suspect into custody at the scene.

