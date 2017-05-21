Police investigating midtown shooting

5:14 AM, May 21, 2017

TULSA - A  man is recovering following a shooting in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to the scene this morning near east 38th Street and south Sheridan Road. 

Police say the victim and a woman were approached by a man, who began arguing with them. Investigators say the victim was shot in the leg, but is expected to make a full recovery. 

There's no word yet on whether police have arrested a suspect. 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top