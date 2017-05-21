Police investigating midtown shooting

Fair
TULSA - A man is recovering following a shooting in midtown Tulsa. Police were called to the scene this morning near east 38th Street and south Sheridan Road.
Police say the victim and a woman were approached by a man, who began arguing with them. Investigators say the victim was shot in the leg, but is expected to make a full recovery.
There's no word yet on whether police have arrested a suspect.
