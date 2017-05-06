Police investigating after victim shot four times in north Tulsa near Las Americas Friday night

Fair
TULSA -- Police have confirmed that a victim has died following a shooting in north Tulsa Friday night.
According to police, a man in his 20s was shot four times on the 2400 block of East Admiral Place near Las Americas.
Several people nearby say they heard gunshots then saw a car leave the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Police haven’t released a description of the vehicle or suspect and are still collecting evidence from the scene.
