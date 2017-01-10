Police investigating after armed robbery suspect steals woman's purse at convenience store

TULSA -- Police are investigating an armed robbery after a suspect stole a purse from a woman at a north Tulsa convenience store Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the MaxMart convenience store near E. Woodrow St. and N. Harvard. The store clerk told police that she was unlocking the doors for work when a suspect approached her, showed a gun and took her belongings.

The suspect ran off to the west of the store. Police are still searching for him.

