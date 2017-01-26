Police investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint at East Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA -- Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing another man at gunpoint in East Tulsa overnight Thursday.

Police said they responded to the Shoreline Apartments near 21st and East Skelly just after midnight.

A man said he was walking to his apartment from the parking lot when someone pulled up and asked for directions. When the victim approached the car to help, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded his wallet, cell phone and car keys.

The victim handed over his cash and the suspect drove off in a silver four-door car.

There is not a good suspect description.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: