Police investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint at East Tulsa apartment complex

Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect in East Tulsa that robbed a victim at Shoreline Apartments.

TULSA -- Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing another man at gunpoint in East Tulsa overnight Thursday.

Police  said they responded to the Shoreline Apartments near 21st and East Skelly just after midnight.

A man said he was walking to his apartment from the parking lot when someone pulled up and asked for directions. When the victim approached the car to help, the suspect pulled a gun and demanded his wallet, cell phone and car keys.

The victim handed over his cash and the suspect drove off in a silver four-door car.

There is not a good suspect description.

