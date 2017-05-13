Police: Man shot in the leg in northwest Tulsa on Friday night

9:25 PM, May 12, 2017
TULSA - Police say a man was shot in the leg Friday night in front of a barber shop in northwest Tulsa at 2305 W. Edison St.

Several calls came in concerning a shooting at a strip mall in that area and police arrived to investigate around 9:30 p.m. Officers said they talked to the victim and they believe he knows who shot him, but wasn't cooperating in the investigation. The shooting, TPD said, followed a heated argument.

The victim was transported to St. John Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

