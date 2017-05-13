Police: Man shot in the leg in northwest Tulsa on Friday night

Flood Advisory issued May 12 at 9:23PM CDT expiring May 13 at 5:30PM CDT in effect for: Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 9:20PM CDT expiring May 13 at 5:20AM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 9:20PM CDT expiring May 13 at 1:51PM CDT in effect for: Osage, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 9:20PM CDT expiring May 15 at 8:30AM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 8:55PM CDT expiring May 15 at 9:24AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 12 at 7:59AM CDT expiring May 13 at 1:00AM CDT in effect for: Nowata