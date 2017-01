TULSA -- Police are investigating after a shooting in south Tulsa Saturday night.

Police say around 10 p.m. Saturday, they were called to a shooting near 71st Street and Riverside Drive.

When they arrived, police say they found an 18-year-old man with several gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man's family is not cooperating. Emergency personnel say the victim is expected to be okay.

