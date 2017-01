TULSA -- Police are investigating after they say shots were fired at a north Tulsa bar.

Police say they were called to the Retro Bar on the 800 block of North Peoria after receiving reports of shots fired.

Authorities say a fight broke out in the parking lot after people who had been asked to leave tried to get back into the bar.

Witnesses tell police they then heard shots ring out. Police believe someone shot into the air during the fight. No one was injured.

