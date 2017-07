TULSA -- Authorities are investigating a sexual assault that was reported at the University of Tulsa campus on Tuesday night.

University of Tulsa security officials received the report of a former student assaulting a current student on Tuesday night.

TU police officers and officers with the Tulsa Police Department are investigating.

School officials encourage students who experience sexual violence to report the incident as soon as possible.

