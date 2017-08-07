Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Muskogee Monday morning.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- The Muskogee Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 32nd and Broadway around 8 in the morning.

Muskogee Police investigating an officer-involved shooting near 43rd and Okmulgee. Shooting happened just before 8 am. @KJRH2HD — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) August 7, 2017

Muskogee Police confirm an officer-involved shooting at 32nd and Broadway. We have a crew headed to the scene @KJRH2HD — Cori Duke (@CoriDuke_KJRH) August 7, 2017

2 Works for You has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

