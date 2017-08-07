Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Muskogee Monday morning.

8:54 AM, Aug 7, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- The Muskogee Police Department has confirmed an officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened at 32nd and Broadway around 8 in the morning.

2 Works for You has a crew heading to the scene and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top