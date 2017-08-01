Police investigate bank robbery in north Tulsa

TULSA -- Police are investigating a bank robbery Tuesday in north Tulsa.

The robbery was reported at about 11 a.m. at a Bank of Oklahoma at 1604 North Lewis.

Police said a man, who was about 6 feet tall, gave a note to a teller asking for money. Police did not specify if any money was stolen.

Police said they will post a photo of the robber today.

The bank is closed while police investigate the robbery.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: