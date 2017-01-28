Police investigate attempted armed robbery in north Tulsa Friday night

TULSA -- Police are investigating after they say someone attempted to rob a north Tulsa Church's Chicken at gunpoint Friday night.

Officers responded to a robbery call around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Church's Chicken near Admiral and Sheridan

According to police, the suspect used a rock to smash through a glass door and wall. According to police, the suspect left empty handed.

Police say they are now reveiwing security footage. No one was injured.

