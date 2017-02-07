Police investigate after fisherman finds vehicle in Claremore Lake

CLAREMORE-- Police are investigating after a vehicle was recovered Tuesday in Claremore Lake.

Police said a fisherman found the vehicle Sunday after sonar equipment on his boat spotted the car.

The Tulsa Police Department's dive team assisted in the recovery of the car, a Chevy Impala, as it was pulled from the water with a tow truck. Officials believe the vehicle had been in the lake for a few months.

Officials said that once police get the vehicle identification number on the vehicle, they'll search a criminal database for any missing cars or persons associated with a missing vehicle.

Police said they've recovered several abandoned cars in Claremore Lake over the last few years, and most of them were stolen or uninsured.

The recovery raised some concerns about the city's water supply. Officials said the liquids and materials from the car can be hazardous to the lake.

“We want to ensure is that biohazard from the vehicle does have an opportunity to leech into our city’s water supply," said Stan Brown, Claremore Police Chief.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: