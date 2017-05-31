Police identify workers in fatal Catoosa shooting

CATOOSA - Police are still waiting to speak with the man police believe shot and killed his coworker yesterday during a fight at a shop in Catoosa.



Chief Kevin McKim said the person who shot and killed Cody Thurman is out of the hospital, retained a lawyer and has not spoken with investigators yet.



Catoosa Police said the man being walked into an ambulance in handcuffs is Steven Northcutt.



Police believe Northcutt shot and killed Cody Thurman Tuesday afternoon after a fight at a shop near 165th East Avenue and Marshall.



Chief Kevin McKim said investigators took pictures of Northcutt’s injuries and performed a gun shot residue test on him.



“We have determined that there’s been some problems with the two in the past, nothing physical that we’re aware of right now. We don’t know what all transpired during this time, what caused another individual to shoot another individual,” said McKim.



Chief McKim said his investigators have not been able to speak with Northcutt after the shooting because Northcutt retained a lawyer.



“Right now we’re kind of in a stalemate until we can actually talk to the individual,” said McKim.



OSBI Investigators and Catoosa Police searched the shop building and a trailer.



Chief McKim said it will be up to the district attorney’s office to determine if charges need to be filed against Northcutt.



Family members of Thurman have started a GoFundMe site to help raise money for funeral expenses.

