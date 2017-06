TURLEY, Okla. -- Police have identified the suspect in a deadly Turley shooting as Emari Jordan, 20.

First degree murder charges have been filed against Jordan (pictured below.)

Police say Jordan shot and killed 26-year-old Denerrious Hopkins (pictured below) outside the Turley Food Express on June 26.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Hopkins lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Hopkins later died at the hospital.

