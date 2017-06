TULSA -- Tulsa Police have identified the officer involved in a shooting Friday as 37-year-old Officer David Hornok.

Just before 11 Friday night, police received a call about a shooting near Americas Value Inn.

When officers arrived, investigators found 33-year-old Rabson Robert with a gunshot wound. Robert later died after being taken to the hospital.

Officers then spotted Naway Willy, 18. When Willy allegedly showed a gun, he was shot by police.

Tulsa Police say Hornok was hired by the department in 2004.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: