Police ID suspect in officer involved shooting in south Tulsa

Authorities have identified the suspect in an officer-involved shooting at 62nd and Peoria on Thursday afternoon as Charles G. Day, a convicted felon.

According to police, Day was riding a bicycle north on Peoria when the officer pulled him over with his patrol car with emergency lights. Independent witnesses indicate that Day and the officer engaged in a debate that had Day pushing away from the officer. The officer deployed his Taser which had no effect on Day.

Police say Day ran west across Peoria into a vacant lot with the officer in pursuit on foot. The witnesses heard the officer yelling for Day to stop and the officer had his gun out at this time. Day did not comply and the officer observed Day put his hand on a 9MM semi-automatic handgun. The officer fired multiple shots hitting Day at least twice.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: