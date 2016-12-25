Driver ejected in rollover on Memorial; medical issue may be involved

TULSA - Emergency CPR was being done on a driver who was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover accident on S. Memorial Drive in Tulsa on Saturday night.

The Tulsa Police Department say the driver may have had a medical issue at the time of the accident that blocked traffic from 53rd to 57th streets on Memorial.

Police say witnesses told them the driver was ejected from the vehicle when it began to roll about 7:45 p.m. and eventually took out a power pole. Officers say that's why the streets had to be cordoned off.

An EMSA spokesperson said the driver was transported to St. Francis Hospital in "emergent" condition, which means serious or critical.

KJRH2 will bring you more details as they become available.

