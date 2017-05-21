Police chase ends in crash

Fair
TULSA - This morning a man is in custody after a police chase ends in a crash.
Police say the chase ended near Latimer and Birmingham, and ended with the suspect's vehicle crashing into a tree.
Officers say the armed driver tried to get away from the scene, dropped the gun, and got into a fight with an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper.
A passenger in the car is being checked out at a hospital for injuries. The driver was arrested at the scene.
