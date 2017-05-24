Police asking for public's help identifying suspect who allegedly exposed himself to woman, child

TULSA -- Police are searching for a suspect they say exposed himself to a woman in Tulsa earlier in May.

According to police, the suspect walked up to a victim and her young child and said “hey” to gain her attention.

When the victim turned around, she saw the suspect exposing his genitals. The victim was able to get a photo of the suspect.

Nearby security cameras were able to capture photos of the black Nissan Altima the suspect was seen driving.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of South 123rd East Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call crime stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: