Police asking for help to find man with schizophrenia missing in Tulsa

TULSA - The family of Victor McClellan is hoping the public can identify their missing loved one and help bring him home.

McClellan is in Tulsa for a funeral and was last seen at about 11 p.m. Saturday night, in the area of 1200 N Main St.

He is a 55 year old African American male, standing about 6-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds.

The family says he is schizophrenic and was current with his medication Saturday night but is without his medication Sunday.

If you can assist police in locating McClellan please call 911.

