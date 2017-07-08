Police asking for help in locating missing Muskogee man

SOUTH COFFEYVILLE, Okla. - Police are asking for help locating a 53-year-old Muskogee man who was last seen at the Cherokee Casino in this town on Thursday.

Timothy Duane Schafer was seen leaving the Cherokee Casino on Thursday morning. He was wearing a purple shirt with cut off sleeves, khaki cargo shorts, black tennis shoes, and black thick frame glasses. His last known address is in Muskogee, but he also has ties to Independence and Moran, Kansas.



Schafer was driving a white 2016 Hyundai Accent bearing Oklahoma license plate ELU039. The vehicle has front end damage and tinted windows. If anyone has any information about this person, you can call the South Coffeyville Police Department at 918-255-6513.

