TULSA -- A man was arrested after a short chase through East Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

Officers said they tried to pull over a Kia Sportage for making an improper turn near 11th and 129th East Avenue around 12:40 a.m.

Police say the vehicle sped off and traveled about half a mile north. Officers say the driver went off the road into a field behind the McDonalds at Interstate 44 and 129th East Avenue.

They say the driver ran off on foot but was quickly arrested. Hurbano Esparza was arrested for traffic violations and eluding officers.

