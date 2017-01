TULSA -- One suspect is in custody following a foot pursuit in north Tulsa early Sunday morning.

Around 1 in the morning, police say they spotted a stolen car near I-244 and Sheridan Road.

Police say they went over a fence, but one broke his leg.

That juvenile suspect is now in custody, police say the other suspects are on the run.

