Police and sheriff's deputies work to protect elected members after VA shooting

Claremore - Local police officers and sheriff’s deputies work everyday to keep our elected members of congress safe when they come home and visit with constituents.



Agencies like the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office work as security details when house and senate members choose to hold town halls and meetings in our communities.



Just today, Sheriff Scott Walton attended a training session with his deputies in Claremore.



”There’s no such thing as a laxed or a level 2, everything is a level 1,” said Walton.



Sheriff Walton and his deputies are often called to lead protective details for politicians like Senator Ted Cruz during his 2015 presidential campaign visit to Bartlesville and Tulsa.



”We have an obligation here to keep a community that really enjoys good quality of life. We need to keep this community safe and we look at how things change each year in general,” said Walton.



In Tulsa, Sergeant Luke Sherman with the police department’s fugitive warrants division is looking at the recent shooting on Alexandria, Virginia on a national and local level.



“When you have delegates move in, come in for interviews and bigger events there’s a potential and a lot of times those groups will insulate themselves with what I call very non-observant—you can’t really see it, but sometimes there’s a security presence there, there should be,” said Sherman.



Sherman is also the Chairman of the Board for the National Tactical Officers Association.



He said it’s important to build relationships with everyone in our local communities to help share information about potential threats.



“We want to all come together. We want to integrate with community leaders, which you’ve seen as well as the media as a giant conglomerate to be able to provide service as well as provide information and make sure we’re safe,”

