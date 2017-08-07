Police: 2-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle in driveway

TULSA -- Crews are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash near 41st and Mingo on Monday.

Officials said a two-year-old girl died in the crash, which occurred in a driveway.

Police said the driver was moving a vehicle and didn't see the girl.

Police do not expect anyone to be arrested.

