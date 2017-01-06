Plea deal may be in the making for Chambers in OSU Homecoming case

STILLWATER, Okla. - Citing a source close to the case, KJRH2's fellow NBC affiliate in Oklahoma City - KFOR - says a plea deal could be in the works for OSU Homecoming crash suspect Adacia Chambers.

Chambers' trial is set to begin Tuesday with jury selection.

She faces four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery with four killed and 42 injured in the incident during the homecoming parade in 2015 at OSU when a car driven by Chambers plowed through a crowd at the end of the parade.

KJRH2 is awaiting word from attorneys for the defense and prosecutors in the case. We'll pass that along as soon as we get it. If a deal falls through, stay with 2 Works for You for complete coverage of the Chambers trial Tuesday and any developments between now and then.

