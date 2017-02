TULSA, Okla. - TULSA -- Crews are working to get power back on after a car crashed into a utility pole at Pine Street west of Sheridan Road Friday morning.

According to Tulsa Police, a driver hit a power pole around 5 a.m., which sparked a small grassfire. There are no reports of injuries.

A sergeant says a witness might have given the driver a ride to the hospital to be checked out.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma reports at least 437 outages. It estimates power will be restored by 7 a.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: