PHOTOS: New sheriffs in Green Country sworn in

Several sheriffs in Green Country were sworn in on Tuesday.

You can see their pictures in the gallery above.

The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association says new sheriffs are always sworn in on the first Tuesday in January.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: