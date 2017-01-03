PHOTOS: New sheriffs in Green Country sworn in

4:47 PM, Jan 3, 2017

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado

Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie

Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner

Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier

Nowata County Sheriff Richard Miller

Okfuskee County Sheriff Steven Worley

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden

Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton

Wagoner Co. Sheriff Chris Elliot

Several sheriffs in Green Country were sworn in on Tuesday.

You can see their pictures in the gallery above.

The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association says new sheriffs are always sworn in on the first Tuesday in January.

