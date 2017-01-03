PHOTOS: New sheriffs in Green Country sworn in

Cloudy
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado
Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie
Haskell County Sheriff Tim Turner
Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier
Nowata County Sheriff Richard Miller
Okfuskee County Sheriff Steven Worley
Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden
Ottawa County Sheriff Jeremy Floyd
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton
Wagoner Co. Sheriff Chris Elliot
Several sheriffs in Green Country were sworn in on Tuesday.
You can see their pictures in the gallery above.
The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association says new sheriffs are always sworn in on the first Tuesday in January.
