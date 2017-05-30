PGA Championship could bring millions in revenue to Tulsa

TULSA -- PGA and community leaders announced Tuesday that Tulsa will soon be home to one of golf's biggest championships by 2030...and it's setting the city up for a big economic boost.

PGA royalty will soon be crowned on Tulsa time...an honor that's been years in the making.

“We're not just hosting one, but we're having a chance to host two,” said Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Neal.

With worldwide cameras watching, Southern Hills Country Club will set the stage for both the PGA and the PGA Senior Championships.

It could draw thousands to the city.

“It becomes a place...a destination. And golf is just one of those means to bring people to Tulsa,” said Tulsa Convention and Visitors Bureau and Sports Commission President Ray Hoyt.

The biggest benefit might be seen outside of Southern Hills' gates.

The Chamber of Commerce expects thousands of new jobs to the area from security to servers.

They say it's possible the City could see a revenue boost of more than $100 million.

“All that revenue, that direct and indirect revenue, becomes very vital to our lodging tax, and our sales tax which we know our City desperately needs,” said Hoyt.

By the time the PGA Senior Championship tees off in 2021, places like the Gathering Place will be in full swing...helping chip Tulsa in the right direction...

“We ask our citizens in thinking now about how we roll out the red carpet to distinguish ourselves from all these other wonderful places we go,” said Neal.

“That's our benchmark...is to make sure when people do visit, they have a great experience,” said Hoyt. “You always want them to say it's a great place to visit and I could live there.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: