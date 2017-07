SALLISAW -- Authorities are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting at a McDonald's restaurant in Sallisaw on Wednesday.

The man who was killed was identified as Jamie Huskey, 43. He was wanted in connection with an alleged assault on his sister.

Officials said Huskey opened fire on officers and died after officers returned fire.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

